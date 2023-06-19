Hooks Welcome Sod Poodles to End First Half

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Hooks and Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, meet at Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting Tuesday night. The homestand is highlighted by three giveaways, two fireworks shows, Cumbias Weekend and more.

Amigos for Education is this week's beneficiary of the Share2Care 50/50 Raffle presented by Lithia CDJR.

Tuesday, June 20 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Postgame Summer Fireworks

+ Mike Shaw Automotive 4-for-$40, offering fans four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas for $40 (online promo code: HOOKS4FOR40)

+ Conviva Silver Sluggers Night & Senior Stroll

Wednesday, June 21 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Your Hooks take the field as the world-famous Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits

+ Fans can buy one ticket and get one ticket free for Whataburger Family Day (online promo code: HOOKSBOGO)

Thursday, June 22 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 6:35 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Three Dollar Thursday: $3 domestic & $3.50 premium 12-oz draft beer (all stands), $3 discount on 14-oz margaritas at Live Oak Bar, Valero Champions Corner and Port Ave Tacos

Friday, June 23 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Cumbias Weekend

+ First 2,000 fans receive an Astros World Series Coaster Set

*+ *Bud Light Friday Fireworks

Saturday, June 24 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 7:05 PM (gates open at 5:35)

+ Cumbias Weekend

+ First 2,000 fans receive a Framber Valdez Replica Astros Jersey presented by CITGO

Sunday, June 25 vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles: 5:05 PM (gates open at 3:35)

+ Cumbias Weekend

+ First 1,000 kids ages 12-and-under receive a Hooks Kids Jersey presented by Star Orthodontics

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ H-E-B Kids Day with youngsters running the bases postgame

+ Dollar Day offering $1 hot dogs, soda, candy and Rudy's Prize Wheel spins

