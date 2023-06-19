Hooks & Sod Poodles Kick of Series Tuesday with Postgame Fireworks

Your Corpus Christi Hooks are back in town and welcome the Amarillo Sod Poodles to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting tomorrow, June 20th through June 25th.

The homestand kicks off with a bang on Tuesday featuring special Postgame Summer Fireworks. Start your week right as we light up the night sky with the best fireworks show in South Texas!

Making their return, the Hooks take the field as the Corpus Christi Cumbias Friday, June 23 through Sunday, June 25. Cumbias jerseys will be auctioned off later this week with proceeds benefitting Foster Angels of South Texas. Stay tuned via Hooks social media channels or visit cchooks.com/auction for more information!

Commemorate Houston's 2022 title with our Astros World Series Coaster Set giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on Friday night. Plus, we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks postgame.

CITGO's jersey series continues this homestand! Take home a Framber Valdez Replica Astros Jersey courtesy of CITGO to the first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles on Saturday.

But wait, there's more! Be one of the first 1,000 kids ages 12-and-under on Sunday to receive a Hooks Kids Jersey presented by Star Orthodontics!

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

