San Antonio's Daniel Camarena Named Texas League Pitcher of the Week

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Missions pitcher Daniel Camarena has been named Texas League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 29-June 4. This was announced by Major League Baseball on Monday. For Camarena, this marks his second career Pitcher of the Week honor. He becomes the first Missions player this season to be recognized with a weekly award.

On May 31st, Camarena pitched 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing one hit and one walk against the Frisco RoughRiders. The southpaw also struck out five batters along the way.

This was his longest start of the season and his first win of the season. Entering that start, he was 0-2 with a 10.22 ERA in his first five starts with the Missions. The southpaw is the first Missions player since Domingo Leyba (June 13-19, 2022) to be recognized with a mid-season award.

Throughout his career, this is the second time he has been awarded Pitcher of the Week. He was previously named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of June 13th, 2021 with El Paso. That same year, he was named to the PCL Post-Season All-Star Team. Camarena was also named to the Florida State league Mid-Season All-Star Team in 2014 with Tampa.

Camarena joined the Missions on April 30th after beginning the season on the Injured List. He missed the 2022 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. The 30-year-old was originally selected by the New York Yankees in the 20th round of the 2011 Draft out of Cathedral Catholic High School in California. He joined the Padres ahead of the 2020 season after signing a minor league contract. Camarena made his MLB debut in 2021 and appeared in six games for the Padres.

The southpaw is one of three players in the Padres organization to be awarded for their performances last week. El Paso's Jose Iglesias was named PCL Player of the Week and Lake Elsinore's Graham Pauley was named California League Player of the Week. Overall, the Padres farm system has received six weekly awards in 2023.

Camarena and the Missions return to Nelson Wolff Stadium on Tuesday, June 6th to begin a six-game homestand with the Wichita Wind Surge.

