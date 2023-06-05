Ryan Bliss Named Texas League Player of the Month for May

June 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







St. Petersburg, Fla. -Today, Minor League Baseball announced player and pitcher of the month honorees in each of the 11 full-season leagues for the month of May. For the second consecutive month, Sod Poodles infielder Ryan Bliss was named Texas League Player of the Month.

In May, Bliss ranked second in the league in AVG, hitting .361 (35-for-97) with six doubles, a triple, five home runs, and 13 RBI in 23 games played. His 35 hits were tied for most in the Texas League, while leading in SLG (.598), OPS (1.002), and total bases (58). His 21 runs scored were third-most in the league, he was tied for the fourth-most XBH, and his .404 OBP was the sixth-best during the month. Among all Double-A players who qualified, his .361 AVG was third best, and his 35 hits were tied for second-most.

Arizona's no. 29-rated prospect collected at least one hit in 20 of the 23 games he played in May, including 11 multi-hit efforts. From May 5-11, Bliss recorded five-straight multi-hit games, including the first of four total three-hit games during the month.

A second-round pick by the D-backs in 2021, Bliss was the only D-backs' minor-leaguer to take home monthly honors for May.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.