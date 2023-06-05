Hooks Return Home with Two Giveaways this Week

June 5, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







Winners of three consecutive series, your Corpus Christi Hooks welcome the Frisco RoughRiders to Whataburger Field for a six-game series starting tomorrow, June 6th through June 11th.

Our second Bark in the Park night is set for Thursday, so bring out your four legged friends to any of our dog designated areas. One dog is admitted free of charge with the purchase of one adult ticket.

Gear up for summer with our Hooks Beach Towel giveaway to the first 2,000 fans on Friday night presented by Driscoll Health Plan. And don't forget to stick around postgame as we'll end the night with Bud Light Friday Fireworks.

You won't want to miss out on Saturday for our Hooks Long Sleeve Fishing Shirt courtesy of the Port of Corpus Christi to the first 2,000 fans through the turnstiles.

Our daily promotions continue with the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Dollar Day on Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.