San Antonio Missions Hiring for a Gameday Team Store Employee
June 17, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions have immediate openings for gameday team store employees. The position requires the assistance of selling merchandise from inside the team store and at the Flying Chanclas Tent located on the third base concourse.
The gameday team store employee will be expected to work around 5 hours during Missions' home games. On gamedays, the team store operates one hour prior to first pitch and closes 15 minutes after the final out.
Those interested in this position should email John Rebholz, the team store manager for the San Antonio Missions, at [emailÂ protected]. Please include a resume and contact info in your email.
San Antonio Missions Baseball Club
57 57 Hwy, 90 West | San Antonio, Texas 78227 | 210.675.7275 | Fax: 210.670.0001
samissions.com
