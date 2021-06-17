Frisco Announces Fun-Filled July Promotional Schedule

FRISCO, Texas - Coming off the busiest home month of the season in June, the Frisco RoughRiders are thrilled to announce a massive July promotional schedule. Over the course of the month, Frisco will host 10 games at Riders Field!

To start off the month, from July 2nd through July 4th, the RoughRiders celebrate the U.S.A. with an Americana-themed Stars and Stripes Weekend! Every night, the Riders will be wearing patriotic uniforms and Saturday, July 3rd, will feature a replica t-shirt giveaway. Fireworks will light up the skies every night over the weekend, but on Sunday, July 4th, the RoughRiders will have their biggest and brightest show of the year!

The month rolls along with Christmas in July on Friday, July 16th, featuring Cousin Eddie-themed jerseys and a t-shirt giveaway based off of the Christmas classic National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Fans can also enjoy appearances by holiday favorites during the festive evening!

As the weather heats up, the fan favorite TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard is back for every Thursday home game with drink specials beyond the outfield, a live D.J. and Lazy River availability!

There are plenty of games to look forward to in July! Check out a list of the month's promotions below.

The Breakdown of July:

-July 1st: TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-July 2nd: Postgame fireworks and themed jerseys for Stars and Stripes Weekend

-July 3rd: Postgame fireworks, a t-shirt giveaway and themed jerseys for Stars and Stripes Weekend

-July 4th: The biggest postgame fireworks show of the year and themed jerseys for Stars and Stripes Weekend

-July 13th: Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes with local artist Keelan Donovan

-July 14th: Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company with $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m.

-July 15th: TrulyÂ® Party @ the Yard and drink specials from 6-8 p.m. in the seating bowl for Thirsty Thursday

-July 16th: Christmas in July with Cousin Eddie-themed jerseys and a t-shirt giveaway in addition to Fireworks Friday

-July 17th: Strike Out Cancer Night presented by UT Southwestern and Whataburger Food Bank Night benefitting North Texas Food Bank. It is also Sky-Lit Saturday fireworks show presented by Lexus

-July 18th: Bark in the Park, so bring the pooches out to the park...Also, it is Kid's Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM

Daily Promotions in 2021:

- Eric Nadel's Tuesday Tunes - Hall of Fame broadcaster, Eric Nadel, has teamed up with the Riders to present some local live music at Riders Field this year. Every Tuesday night throughout the season, we will have a Texas musician performing live from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. in The Roadhouse Pavilion next to the Riders Outpost team store. Beer specials in The Roadhouse will include $2 domestic from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

-Wiener Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company: Relish this: $2 hot dogs every Wednesday presented by Texas Chili Company!

-Thirsty Thursday: Weekends start on Thursday with drink specials including $2 domestic and $3 craft drafts in the Bull Moose Saloon!

-Fireworks Friday: Celebrate the end of the week by watching fireworks!

-Sky-Lit Saturdays presented by Lexus: Enjoy fireworks after each Saturday game courtesy of Lexus.

-Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM: The kids are taking over on Sundays! Kids Sunday Funday presented by Children's HealthSM are back with a kid-themed day at Riders Field.

