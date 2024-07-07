San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights
July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC YouTube Video
Former United States international Juan Agudelo scored both goals - including the game-winner from the penalty spot with nine minutes to go - as San Antonio FC took a 2-1 victory against Phoenix Rising FC at Toyota Stadium to break a five-game losing streak.
