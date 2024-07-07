Memphis 901 FC Falls to Orange County SC 4-1

July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Irvine, CALIF. - Memphis 901 FC fell 4-1 to Orange County SC on Saturday night at Champions Soccer Stadium.

Three first half goals from Orange County proved decisive as Memphis lost just their third game since April 20.

Dylan Borczak prevented the shutout in the 89th minute with his second goal of the season. Memphis moved to 7-7-4 with the loss and sit at No. 6 in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings.

Memphis 901 FC's three-match road trip continues on Saturday, July 13 with a showdown against Detroit City FC at 6 p.m. CT. Memphis returns to AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 for Back to School Night followed by post-match fireworks.

