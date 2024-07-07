OCSC Pick up 3 Points at Home with a 4-1 Win Over Memphis 901

July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC turned in a dominating performance in a 4-1 victory over Memphis 901 FC on Saturday, July 6 at home at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA. The County Boys had four different goal scorers, including the fourth of the season for Man of the Match Bryce Jamison and the first in an OCSC shirt for forward Christian Sorto.

The Black and Orange started the match with a bang in the fifth minute as midfielder Kyle Scott played a through ball over the top to forward Bryce Jamison. Jamison collected the ball at the top of the 18-yard-box and put it away into the bottom left corner of the net, putting OCSC ahead 1-0.

The County Boys continued to push forward in the 11th minute as midfielder Ben Norris, making the first USL Championship start of his young career, sent the ball ahead to forward Ryan Flood on the left side of the box. Flood fired one to the bottom left corner of the net just outside the goalpost.

The Black and Orange attack progressed again in the 17th minute, as the home team won a corner. Flood sent the ball into the box towards forward Ethan Zubak. Zubak sent a rocket towards goal that just missed wide left.

The Black and Orange broke through again in the 24th minute as Jamison once again found his way in behind the Memphis defense. His darting run forced a tackle from behind by Memphis defender Lucas Turci in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for OCSC. Zubak confidently strode up to the spot to take the penalty, punching one into the bottom left corner of the net, doubling the OCSC lead to 2-0.

Memphis had their first real chance of the night in the 40th minute as midfielder Bruno Lapa crossed the ball in the box to defender Carson Vom Steeg. Vom Steeg connected with a header from the right side of the six-yard box that was saved in the center of the goal by OCSC goalkeeper Colin Shutler.

Orange County SC pushed forward again in the 43rd minute, winning another corner. Flood sent the ensuing corner that found its way to the head of Norris. Norris sent a header into the box that was headed out of the box by the Memphis defense, right to OCSC defender Owen Lambe. Lambe struck a rocket with his right foot on the half volley past everyone right into the bottom left corner of the net, sending The Champ into a frenzy. OCSC extended their lead again to 3-0 heading into the half.

Memphis had the first dangerous chance of the second half in the 69th minute. Lapa found forward Marlon in the center of the box. Marlon seemed to have an easy shot at goal, however, defender Jordan Chavez made an excellent recovery run and allowed Shutler to make the save, keeping Memphis at bay.

The County Boys added another goal in the 79th minute as Scott played the ball ahead to substitute forward Christian Sorto in the attacking third of the pitch. Sorto dribbled into the left side of the box, shot with his left, past the keeper into the bottom right corner of the net for his first goal in an Orange County kit, putting The County Boys up 4-0.

Memphis scored a consolation goal in the 89th minute through substitute forward Dylan Borczak, though it did little to stop the party at The Champ as OCSC emerged victorious by a final score of 4-1.

The Black and Orange head on the road Next Saturday, but will return home to Championship Stadium on Saturday, July 20 as they host San Antonio FC on our Support Local Soccer Night! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today!

MILESTONES/FACTS

Midfielder Ben Norris made his first USL Championship start tonight.

Forwards Bryce Jamison and Ethan Zubak both scored their fourth goals of the season tonight, placing them one behind team leader Thomas Amang.

Defender Owen Lambe scored his first goal of the season.

Forward Christian Sorto scored his first goal in an Orange County kit tonight.

Midfielder Kyle Scott provided two assists, moving him one behind the team lead (Chattha, Lambe, 3).

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

MEM 0 1 1

OCSC 3 1 4

SCORING SUMMARY:

5' Bryce Jamison (OCSC)

25' Ethan Zubak - PK (OCSC)

43' Owen Lambe (OCSC)

79' Christian Sorto (OCSC)

89' Dylan Borczak (MEM)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

49' Ethan Zubak

56' Ashish Chattha

61' Ashton Miles

MEMPHIS 901 FC

59' Emerson Hyndman

67' Akeem Ward

78' Carson Von Steeg

90+1' Nighte Pickering

90+3' Abdel Walid Yacoubou

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Owen Lambe, Ashton Miles, Jordan Chavez, Ryan Doghman (Cameron Dunbar 63'); Ryan Flood, Ashish Chattha (Nico Ruiz 87'), Kyle Scott (C), Ben Norris (Ryan Ayoub 63'); Bryce Jamison, Ethan Zubak (Christian Sorto 68')

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Juan Santana (GK); Ben Barjolo, Marcus Lee

Head Coach: Paul Hardyman - Interim

Possession: 40% | Shots: 10 | Shots On Goal: 7 | Corners: 3 | Fouls: 6 | Offsides: 0 |

MEMPHIS 901 FC LINEUP:

John Tyler Deric (GK); Carson Von Steeg (Abdel Walid Yacoubou 85'), Abdoulaye Cissoko, Lucas Henrique Turci, Akeem Ward (Oscar Jiminez 86'); Emerson Hyndman, Samuel Careaga, Zachary Duncan; Luiz Fernando Nascimetno (Dylan Borczak 76'), Bruno Felipe Serbena Lapa (Nighte Pickering 76'); Marlon (Alvaro Quezeda 86')

Unused Subs: Aren Seeger (GK), Leston Paul

Head Coach: Stephen Glass

Possession: 60% | Shots: 14 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 8 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 6 |

Orange County SC vs. Memphis 901 FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 18

Date: July 6, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Weather: Four goals for the Fourth!

