2024 USL W League National Semifinals Matchups Set

July 7, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - After an exciting first two rounds, the final four teams remain in the 2024 USL W League Playoffs. Detroit City FC, Colorado Storm, NC Courage U23 and Tennessee SC will square off in the National Semifinals next weekend.

Detroit City FC will host Colorado Storm, and NC Courage U23 will host Tennessee SC with exact locations, dates and times to be announced soon.

The 2024 W League Final will be a matchup of the two winners from the semifinal matches and will take place during the weekend of July 20 with location and time to be determined.

How we got here:

Detroit City FC 3 - 1 Indy Eleven

Detroit City knocked out the reigning W League champions on Sunday with a 3-1 victory at home. Similar to Indy Eleven's last match, the team got out to an early lead with a strike from Maisie Whitsett in the 7th minute. However, Detroit stood firm and took a 2-1 lead going into halftime after goals from Emily Pagett and Sophia Romine. Striker Kayla Addison secured the win with a finish inside the box just 10 minutes after subbing into the match.

FC Olympia 0 - 1 Colorado Storm

Colorado Storm, the only expansion team to make it to the Conference Finals, is advancing to the National Semifinals after defeating FC Olympia 1-0. A shot in the 19th minute from Jadyn Goodrich outside of the box into the upper right corner proved to be the game winner. FC Olympia fought until the end but couldn't find the equalizer.

NC Courage U23 3 - 0 Long Island Rough Riders

NC Courage U23 is headed back to the National Semifinal after recording its 13th straight win of the season. Alexis Strickland played a give and go pass while making a run inside the box and had her first shot blocked, but she followed up the rebound to put the Courage up 1-0. The team closed out the first half up 2-0 after Ivy Garner flicked in a header off a free kick. Hannah Jibril put the finishing touch on the match, scoring in the 90th minute to secure the 3-0 win.

Tennessee SC 1 - 0 Asheville City SC

Tennessee SC will be making its first National Semifinal appearance after defeating Asheville City SC 1-0 in Asheville, NC on Sunday evening. After a scoreless first half, Keaton Mitchell broke the deadlock in the 75th minute off a spectacular free kick from outside the box. Tennessee's goalkeeper Bailie Fiore made multiple impressive saves in the final 15 minutes to maintain the shutout.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.