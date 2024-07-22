San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed midfielder Sofiane Djeffal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sofiane is a box-to-box center midfielder recognized for his winning mentality and high standards, said SAFC Head Coach Alen Marcina. He is skilled on both sides of the ball, and we are eager to integrate him into the team quickly.

Djeffal played most recently with USL Championship member Orange County SC, recording 882 minutes and scoring the game-winning goal against FC Tulsa. Prior to joining Orange County, he spent time with MLS side Austin FC, making nine appearances during the 2023 campaign across all competitions, including one start in the team's Concacaf Champions League campaign. Djeffal began his professional career in 2022 after being drafted by D.C. United as the 36th overall pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft. He made 28 total appearances while being top 5 on the squad in tackles, blocks and interceptions.

Before going pro, Djeffal was a collegiate standout at Oregon State University, tallying 20 goals and 21 assists in 66 matches. The Frenchman earned Pac-12 All-Conference First Team honors in four consecutive seasons, also being named Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2018. He was named a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist and the 2021 Pac-12 Player of the Year in his senior campaign.

San Antonio FC travels to take on Memphis 901 FC Saturday, July 27. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports Southwest. This season is presented by Toyota.

