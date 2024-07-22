Memphis 901 FC to Host Back to School Night Saturday at AutoZone Park

July 22, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Memphis 901 FC News Release







Memphis, TENN. - Memphis 901 FC has partnered with United Way of the Mid-South to host Back to School night at AutoZone Park on Saturday, July 27 as the club takes on San Antonio FC.

Fans can help Mid-South students and teachers in need as they prepare for the 2024-25 school year by donating supplies for the Stuff the Bus Drive. Donations can be dropped off at the AutoZone Park team store located at 198 Union Ave. starting Monday through the end of Saturday's match.

A full list of accepted items can be found at. Stay tuned to Memphis 901 FC social pages throughout the week for more events surrounding Back to School night.

Kickoff for Back to School night at AutoZone Park is set for 7:30 p.m. CT with post-match fireworks to follow. Single Match Tickets and Firework 4-Pack Tickets are available now at the clubs website.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.