Republic FC and G6 Performance Training to Host Free Community Fitness Event

July 22, 2024

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On August 3, Republic FC will be teaming up with partners G6 Performance to turn Heart Health Park into a fitness playground for the morning from 9 - 10:30 a.m. for "Fit x G6", a free open-to-the-public workout event with exercises for people of all ages and fitness levels. Along with a free workout extravaganza, guests will also receive a free ticket to that night's match vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds, as well as a swag bag with fun club gear.

Fit x G6 programming will be designed and led by certified trainers from G6 Performance Training, with a focus on an athletic performance approach to fitness, encompassing strength training, cardiovascular exercises, flexibility, and agility drills. Each exercise will be modifiable to accommodate people of all fitness levels and ages.

G6 performance, with a group of passionate coaches and trainers, is devoted to developing a mindset that permeates all areas of life. They have a strong desire to inspire their people to make better decisions, rise to obstacles, and develop resilience. The facility at G6 Performance is a community that empowers, uplifts, and inspires people-it's not just a place to work out.

