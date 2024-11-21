San Antonio FC Re-Signs Defender Mitchell Taintor to Multi-Year Deal

November 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has re-signed defender Mitchell Taintor to a new multi-year deal, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

We are thrilled to agree on a multi-year contract with Mitchell and keep him a part of the SAFC family, said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. Mitchell is a dominant defender and a leader in our locker room. We look forward to having our all-time appearance leader continue to represent our club as we enter a new era.

I'm incredibly thankful for the opportunity to keep representing SAFC and the great fan base that we have' said Taintor. I'm looking forward to helping lead the club to more success in the coming years and defending 210.

The two-time USL Championship All-League selection returns for his 10th professional season and sixth in San Antonio in 2025. Taintor's first stint in San Antonio came in 2020, making an immediate impact as he finished top five on the team in clearances, blocks and tackles. The Connecticut native later returned on loan from Sacramento Republic FC in August 2021 and appeared in all 13 matches to end the regular season and help SAFC make the Western Conference Final.

Taintor re-signed with the Alamo City club in 2022, breaking out for his first Defender of the Year award after leading the squad with 72 interceptions and 24 blocks. The center back also tallied a career-best five goals and helped the SAFC defense match a league-record 17 shutouts in a single season while going on to secure the team's first USL Championship title. Taintor broke the club's all-time appearance record in 2024 and holds the current record with 125 appearances across all competitions.

Before signing with SAFC, Taintor spent time with USL Championship sides Sacramento Republic (2018-19, 2021) and FC Toronto II (2016-17). Originally drafted by Toronto FC in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft, he attended Rutgers University from 2012-15, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors his senior season.

