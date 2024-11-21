Rhode Island FC Heads to Colorado Springs for USL Championship Final

November 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. (Nov. 21, 2024) - After a monumental 2-1 victory over 2023 Eastern Conference Champions Charleston Battery last Saturday, Rhode Island FC will make its way to Weidner Field in Colorado Springs, Colo. to take on 2024 Western Conference Champions Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the USL Championship Final. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 23.

The unprecedented match will be broadcasted to a national audience on CBS, and air locally on 790 The Score (790 AM) and nationally on SiriusXM channels 206, 209, and 968. Fans can join fellow Rhode Island FC supporters at the Official Rhode Island FC Watch Party at Moonshine Alley in Providence with doors opening at 10:30 a.m. ET.

RIFC fans unable to make it to Providence can keep up with the championship match from the following Rhode Island FC Pub Partners across the Ocean State:

Picos Restaurant And Lounge | 110 School St, Pawtucket, 02860

Troop PVD | 60 Valley St, Providence, 02909

Providence G Pub | 61 Orange St, Providence, 02903

$5 drink special for RIFC fans

German American Cultural Society of Rhode Island | 78 Carter Ave, Pawtucket, 02861

Providence Brewing Company | 10 Sims Ave Unit 110, Providence, 02909

Proclamation Ale Company | 298 Kilvert St, Warwick, 02886

Newport Craft Brewing | 293 JT Connell Hwy, Newport, RI 02840

Moniker Brewery | 432 W Fountain St, Providence, 02903

The Thirsty Beaver Hometown Pub & Grub

North Kingstown | 80 Frenchtown Rd, North Kingstown, 02852

Smithfield | 45 Cedar Swamp Rd, Smithfield, RI 02917

Cranston | 288 Atwood Ave, Cranston, RI 02920

Westerly | 265 Post Rd, Westerly, RI 02891

Rhode Island FC is the first expansion team to advance to the USL Championship Final in its inaugural season since Sacramento Republic FC in 2014. The Ocean State club's victory over Charleston Battery was its ninth consecutive match without a loss, breaking its previous club record. On its path to the final, the Ocean State club earned an impressive 3-0 win at 2024 Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC in the conference semifinals on Nov. 9 after claiming a 3-2 victory over Indy Eleven in its first-ever playoff match on Nov. 3 at Michael A. Carroll Stadium.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC's path to the USL Championship Final required far less travel as the Western Conference No. 2 seed played at home in all three of its victories. The Switchbacks took down Oakland Roots SC 2-0 in the Western Conference Quarterfinals on Nov. 2 before defeating Orange County SC 2-1 in come-from-behind fashion on Nov. 10. Finally, the club punched its ticket to the league final after a narrow 1-0 win over Las Vegas Lights FC 1-0 in the conference final.

