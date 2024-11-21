Cruz Earns LouCity's First USL Championship Coach of the Year Award

November 21, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC's Danny Cruz has been voted the USL Championship Coach of the Year after leading his side to one of the greatest regular seasons in league history and the club's first Players' Shield, it was announced Thursday.

The 2024 USL Championship Awards were voted on by club management and a league-wide media panel that included representation from every USL market following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship regular season.

"I'm grateful and humbled to receive an award like this, especially considering how many great coaches are in our league," Cruz said. "This is possible because Louisville City surrounds me with incredible players and staff. Without their belief, work ethic and values we would not have had the regular season we did. I recognize that we fell short of our ultimate goal in the playoffs, but we're looking forward to coming back stronger next season."

Appointed as the third full-time head coach in LouCity's history early in the 2021 season, Cruz took the perennial title contender to new heights in this year's regular season. City's 24 regular season wins tied the league record, while the side recorded 86 goals to rank second all-time in goals in a regular season campaign and 76 points, fourth-most in a season in league history. All three marks set single-season club records.

LouCity further produced a record-setting home campaign in which the side won 16 of 17 regular season games at Lynn Family Stadium - three more than any side that preceded it - while recording a record 58 goals on home turf. Louisville recorded at least four goals in a game on 10 occasions during the regular season to set a league record, eight of which came before its home fans.

Cruz earned the Coach of the Year award with 51% of the ballot. Las Vegas Lights FC's Dennis Sanchez finished second on 18% with New Mexico United's Eric Quill finished third on 15%.

