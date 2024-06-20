San Antonio FC Drops 3-0 Decision to Birmingham Legion FC

June 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - San Antonio held Birmingham scoreless for 45 minutes, but a second-half barrage led to a 3-0 loss on the road Saturday night.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh made six saves on the night, the most in a single game for SAFC this season. SAFC Academy products Eduardo Fernandez, Izaiah Garza and Gio Padilla each made their third league appearances, finishing the match for SAFC.

Next Up

San Antonio FC will get 10 days of rest before hosting New Mexico United Saturday, June 29. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 8:00 p.m. CT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN+. This season is presented by Toyota.

Scoring Summary

BHM: Alex Crognale (Assisted by AJ Paterson) 52'

BHM: Tabort Etaka Preston (Assisted by Enzo Martinez) 55'

BHM: Tyler Pasher (Assisted by Derek Dodson) 87'

Postgame Notes:

SAFC drops to 4-7-5 on the season with 17 points, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

San Antonio falls to Birmingham for the first time, still leading the all-time series 3-1-0.

Defender Kendall Burks leads the league with 77 clearances this season, having played all 1,440 minutes for SAFC.

Goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh made a season-high six saves on the night, bringing his USL Championship total to 301.

SAFC Starting XI: Kendall McIntosh, Kendall Burks, Richard Windbichler (Gio Padilla 90+1'), Mitchell Taintor (captain), Shannon Gomez, Nelson Flores Blanco, Luke Haakenson, Kameron Lacey (Jose Mulato 71'), Jorge Hernandez, Jake LaCava (Eduardo Fernandez 90'), Machop Chol (Izaiah Garza 90')

Substitutions Not Used: Brandon Gongora

Disciplinary Summary:

BHM: Jake Rufe (Yellow Card) 17'

SA: Shannon Gomez (Yellow Card) 52'

SA: Mitchell Taintor (Yellow Card) 65'

Quotes:

Head Coach Alen Marcina

(On the loss...)

"The last nine games, with nine different lineups, so we're going through an extreme hardship with player availability. One word to best describe [the match] is fatigue. The guys are giving everything they can, and we're depleted at the moment, but this time will pass, and we'll get bodies in and regain health. The guys are staying positive because we know this will pass."

(On the upcoming weekend off...)

"It's extremely important. Again, the fatigue was noticeable tonight. [It's] incredibly difficult to play five games in the last 19 days with the last three requiring heavy travel, but these guys worked and gave it their all, and we know this time will pass and when we're close to full health, we know we can be a top contender in the Western Conference."

Midfielder Jorge Hernandez

(On the loss...)

"Obviously, we're disappointed with the loss, but it just felt like fatigue kicked in on us. We had a good span of games where we've been playing three games a week, and it just felt like fatigue kicked in. We're gonna get back to the drawing board and we're gonna fix that as much as possible."

(On the academy players getting minutes...)

"I'm very happy for them. They're stepping up and putting in a big shift and putting in a big role, and every day they come into training with the right mentality to get better and you can tell it's paying off for them. They're getting their chance, and I feel like every time they come on, from starting the game against Tulsa to when they come on, they've been doing really well so props to them."

