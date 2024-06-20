League Leaders Louisville Trip up Hounds

June 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Riverhounds couldn't take one off the USL Championship leaders, as a second-half goal by Jansen Wilson gave visiting Louisville City FC a 1-0 win tonight at sold out Highmark Stadium.

The Hounds (3-7-5) were reduced to 10 men after Luke Biasi was sent off for a second yellow card, but they continued to battle against a Louisville (11-2-2) side that entered the match averaging 2.8 goals per game.

Kenardo Forbes equaled the USL Championship record for regular-season appearances with his 277th match, and goalkeeper Jacob Randolph, playing just his second pro match, made five saves.

First half

Louisville produced many of the game's early chances, and Randolph was called into action early to stop a Wilson Harris shot after the Louisville leading scorer pounced on a bad clearance.

A scary moment occurred in the 33rd minute when Hounds teammates Pat Hogan and Junior Etou clashed heads. Hogan, who also suffered a cut on the play, went straight to the locker room and was replaced by Pierre Cayet, while Etou was able to continue. Hogan later rejoined his teammates on the bench.

Danny Griffin nearly gave the Hounds the lead in stoppage time with a well-struck volley. He took the shot from a pass off the foot of Bradley Sample, and the effort curled just over the crossbar.

Second half

Louisville took the lead in the 49th minute after the Hounds were unable to clear the ball from the top of their box. That allowed Elijah Wynder to tap the ball backward to Wilson, who struck a hard shot placed into the bottom right corner of the net from 20 yards away.

The Hounds' task got more difficult in the 76th minute, when Biasi was given a second yellow card for a tactical foul after being previously booked in the first half. That reduced the Hounds to 10 men for the first time this season.

But three minutes later, the Hounds got another great chance when Etou got around the corner to receive a pass from Sample in the box. Louisville keeper Damian Las came off his line and denied Etou at 10 yards from goal for one of his two saves in the match.

Louisville nearly had a second when a Jake Morris free kick struck the right post, and the Hounds' only chance late came when Edward Kizza was unable to turn the ball across goal from a tight angle with his left.

Modelo Man of the Match

Danny Griffin continued his strong box-to-box play, and his late first-half volley was nearly a spectacular opening goal. He finished tops on the team with 51 touches and an 81.6 percent pass completion rate (31 of 38), and he won possession five times, tied for the team lead.

What's next?

The Hounds will head back on the road with short rest to face North Carolina FC (4-5-5) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. The teams played to a 1-1 draw last month in Pittsburgh.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.