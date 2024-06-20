FC Tulsa Notches Back-To-Back Wins with a 2-1 Victory Over Miami FC

June 20, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

TULSA - FC Tulsa on a Winning Streak After Two Home Wins in Two Weeks

Miami FC opened the scoring within 10 minutes of the match, with Midfielder Allen Gavilanes making the goal for the opposing side.

The action built slowly throughout the first half, with both teams splitting possession almost equally. FC Tulsa held 47.1% of the possession, and Miami FC took 52.9% of the possession.

The excitement picked up quickly in the second half. Forward Phillip Goodrum took several aggressive hits from Miami FC, resulting in a confrontation on the field, and eventually a yellow card being shown to Miami FC Defender Alejandro Mitrano.

FC Tulsa utilized two subs in the 59th minute, sending Harvey St Clair in for Patrick Seagrist, and Blaine Ferri in for Milo Yosef.

Forward Phillip Goodrum didn't let the many hits taken earlier in the match stop him. He capitalized off of a cross in from Defender Harvey St Clair and sent the ball to the back of the net with a diving header for an FC Tulsa goal in the 61st minute, evening the score at one a piece.

FC Tulsa continued to utilize subs throughout the second half sending Sebastian Sanchez in for Boubacar Diallo, and Alexis Souahy in for Rashid Tettah in the 67th minute, making this Souahy's first match back since the loss to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 18th.

Forward Diogo Pacheco saw his opportunity and took advantage of a Phillip Goodrum cross and sent a stunning shot into the net in the 70th minute, doubling the score for the home team. Pacheco has three goals in two matches.

A yellow card frenzy broke out near the end of the second half, with 4 yellow cards being shown in 20 minutes, three of those going to Miami FC and one to FC Tulsa's Harvey St Clair.

FC Tulsa's newest addition, Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda, blocked several of Miami FC's scoring attempts in his first USL Championship start and made a match saving grab near the left post in stoppage time.

The match ended with a 2-1 victory for FC Tulsa, the team's second home win of the season and second win in a row.

FC Tulsa returns to ONEOK Field, Saturday, June 22nd at 7:30pm to take on Western Conference foe Sacramento Republic FC. The club is celebrating Marvel Superheroes night and fireworks following the conclusion of the match. For tickets, visit fctulsa.com/tickets.

