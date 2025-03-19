San Antonio Brahmas to Host 2025 Season Kickoff Event on March 22 at Pearl

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The San Antonio Brahmas will be hosting the 2025 Brahmas Season Kickoff Event from 5 p.m. CT until 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, March 22 at 1100 Springs Plaza at Pearl to celebrate the upcoming United Football League 2025 season.

Fans will hear from head coach Wade Phillips, general manager Marc Lillibridge and some of the 2025 Brahmas about training camp and what to look forward to for the upcoming season. Quarterback Kellen Mond, linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive lineman Caeveon Patton and wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. are slated to be in attendance.

The event is free and open to the public. While supplies last, early fans in attendance can snag an exclusive Brahmas clear tote plus other Brahmas swag. The Brahmas Ticket Experience team will be on hand for sales and answer questions on season tickets, the Lone Star Club and private suite leases.

Phillips and the Brahmas are looking to defend their XFL Conference Championship after going 7-3 in 2024 and advancing to the inaugural UFL Championship. The Brahmas open up the 2025 season on the road March 29 at the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium.

