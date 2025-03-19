Ghost River Brewing, Showboats Introduce Team-Themed Beer Offering

March 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Memphis Showboats News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Showboats and Ghost River Brewing Co. are excited to announce a new partnership that includes the production of a brand new offering, the Memphis Showboats Touchdown Light Lager. The crisp and refreshing lager is the perfect way to support the Showboats and your fandom for the team.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ghost River Brewing to create this unique beer," said Memphis Showboats Vice President of Team Business & Event Operations Steve Macy. "Our fans will love the Memphis Showboats Touchdown Light Lager. We can't wait to debut it at our Kickoff Party at Ghost River Brewery on March 29."

"We are excited to work with the Memphis Showboats to create this special beer," said Ghost River Brewing Co. owner Bob Keskey. "The Memphis Showboats Touchdown Light Lager is a great way to celebrate the team and the city of Memphis."

The Memphis Showboats Touchdown Light Lager will be available for the first time at the Memphis Showboats Kickoff Party at Ghost River Brewery on Main Street on March 29, from 4-6 p.m.

In addition to the creation of this new beer from Ghost River Brewing Co., the Ghost River Brewery on Main Street will also host watch parties for all five of the Showboats' road games, starting with the Showboats' first road game at the D.C. Defenders, slated for April 5, with a 7 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC.

The Memphis Showboats kick off their 2025 United Football League season March 30 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, hosting the Michigan Panthers for an 11 a.m. contest. Tickets are available at UFLShowboats.com, and start at just $20.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2025 Memphis Showboats season are available now at uflshowboats.com/tickets. Fans can also reach a ticket specialist by calling 901-341-7008 or sending an email to tickets@uflshowboats.com.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.