Arlington Renegades QB Luke Lehnen to Participate at Big 12 Pro Day

March 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)

Arlington Renegades News Release







Arlington Renegades quarterback Luke Lehnen will showcase his skills at the Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday, March 20 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. This marks an important step in Lehnen's journey to the NFL, where he looks to make a significant impact.

Lehnen, who served as the starting quarterback for North Central College, played every game over the past four seasons with the Cardinals. During his career, he completed 178 of 257 passes (69.3%) for 2,960 yards and 39 touchdowns, while also rushing for 924 yards and setting a career-high with 14 rushing touchdowns. Lehnen holds the NCAA all-division record for total touchdowns responsible for (208) and is the only player in collegiate history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns (50) and 100 passing touchdowns (158).

