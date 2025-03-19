Arlington Renegades QB Luke Lehnen to Participate at Big 12 Pro Day
March 19, 2025 - United Football League (UFL)
Arlington Renegades News Release
Arlington Renegades quarterback Luke Lehnen will showcase his skills at the Big 12 Pro Day on Thursday, March 20 at Ford Center at the Star in Frisco. This marks an important step in Lehnen's journey to the NFL, where he looks to make a significant impact.
Lehnen, who served as the starting quarterback for North Central College, played every game over the past four seasons with the Cardinals. During his career, he completed 178 of 257 passes (69.3%) for 2,960 yards and 39 touchdowns, while also rushing for 924 yards and setting a career-high with 14 rushing touchdowns. Lehnen holds the NCAA all-division record for total touchdowns responsible for (208) and is the only player in collegiate history with at least 50 rushing touchdowns (50) and 100 passing touchdowns (158).
• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...
United Football League Stories from March 19, 2025
- Arlington Renegades QB Luke Lehnen to Participate at Big 12 Pro Day - Arlington Renegades
- San Antonio Brahmas to Host 2025 Season Kickoff Event on March 22 at Pearl - San Antonio Brahmas
- Ghost River Brewing, Showboats Introduce Team-Themed Beer Offering - Memphis Showboats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Arlington Renegades Stories
- Arlington Renegades QB Luke Lehnen to Participate at Big 12 Pro Day
- Renegades to Hold Third Annual Open Practice
- Arlington Renegades Partner with National Medal of Honor Museum to Honor Heroes and Give Back to the Community
- Arlington Renegades Single Game Tickets Now on Sale
- Arlington Renegades Training Camp to Begin on March 3