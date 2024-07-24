San Antonio Brahmas Offensive Lineman Julién Davenport Signs with Atlanta Falcons

July 24, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

San Antonio Brahmas News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League has announced that San Antonio Brahmas offensive lineman Julién Davenport has signed with the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. Davenport becomes the third Brahma to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining fellow offensive lineman Kohl Levao (New York Jets) and defensive lineman Prince Emili (Atlanta). As with the other San Antonio signees, the Brahmas will retain Davenport's rights should he return to the UFL.

Davenport appeared in five games and helped the Brahmas rank fourth in total offense with 2,966 yards. San Antonio ranked third in the UFL in passing offense (2,004 yards) and fourth in rushing offense (962 yards). San Antonio won the XFL Conference Championship and earned a berth in the UFL Championship game.

Davenport was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Bucknell. He played in 60 NFL games and started 32 of them spending time with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants.

Overall, 19 players who played in the UFL last season have signed with NFL teams.

