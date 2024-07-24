Michigan Panthers Offensive Lineman Chim Okorafor Signs with Cleveland Browns

July 24, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

Michigan Panthers News Release







ARLINGTON, Texas - The United Football League has announced that Michigan Panthers offensive lineman Chim Okorafor has signed with the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League. Okorafor becomes the fourth Panther to sign an NFL contract this offseason, joining kicker Jake Bates (Detroit), linebacker Javin White (Chicago) and wide receiver Marcus Simms (Seattle). As with the other Michigan signees, the Panthers will retain Okorafor's rights should he return to the UFL.

Okorafor appeared in seven games for the Panthers during the 2024 season and made three starts. He was part of an offensive line group that helped the team rush for 1,252 yards, which ranked second in the UFL. He was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie out of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas in 2023. He was released by the Eagles on August 8 before spending some time with the Minnesota Vikings later in that training camp.

The Upland, California native earned NAIA All-American status in 2022 when he led the Benedictine Ravens offensive line's efforts. The group allowed just 12 sacks in 13 games.

