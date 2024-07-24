UFL Announces NFL Signings for July 24

July 24, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







Arlington, TX - The United Football League today announced two of its players have signed contracts with National Football League teams. A total of 19 UFL players who made appearances during the 2024 season have signed with NFL teams.

Below is a list of players who signed:

UFL POS NAME NFL TEAM

BHM OL Julién Davenport Atlanta Falcons

MICH OL Chim Okorafor Cleveland Browns

Each UFL team will retain the rights of each player should that player return to the UFL.

