Sam Lynn Ballpark Renovations Underway

January 15, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Oldest Ballpark in California is in process of renovations.. On January 15th the most visible of the renovations started with painting of the outfield fence. The fences date backs to the Bakersfield Dodgers Era and this has been preserved with a fresh coat of Dodger Blue Paint. The entire stadium will be painted and the parking lot was recently completed resurfaced. The playing surface is being addressed as well as the batter's eye in Centerfield. These improvements will occur over a 14 month period that started in October of 2024. For team information visit https://www.BakersfieldTrainRobbers.com

