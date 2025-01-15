Cubs Sign Pitching Prospect Jordan Goldmann from Tucson Saguaros

Jordan Goldmann pitched in 5 games in the month of June for the Saguaros. He was signed from Tread's pro day in January 2025.

He threw 73.2 innings for LeMoyne College in New York in 2024.

The Cubs report to Spring Training in February.

