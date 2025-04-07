Charros de Jalisco Take over Stadium in Two Game Series in Bakersfield
April 7, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)
Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release
Charros De Jalisco fans took over Sam Lynn Ballpark in their two Spring Training games over the weekend. In doing so the All-Time Sam Lynn Attedence record was broken on Saturday Night.
