Bakersfield Train Robbers to Host Graffiti Art Contest at Sam Lynn June 27 2025

May 13, 2025 - Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield it is time to name a champion. There will be a graffiti art contest during the Bakersfield Train Robbers game on June 27, 2025 at Sam Lynn Ballpark. Contestants must register by June 23, 2025 by sending their information to info@pecosleague.com Contestants are allowed to start their painting at 7:00 PM and must be completed at 9:30 PM. The graffiti will be completed on a canvas.

Graffiti is defined as images or lettering scratched, scrawled, painted or marked in any manner on buildings, bridges, or other surfaces. Graffiti may appear as anything from simply words to elaborate murals. However, it is also considered vandalism and can be an eyesore and economic burden in underused or abandon areas. To combat this costly problem, many cities have organized designated graffiti art spaces, or business owners have partnered with local artists to create murals on their properties.

Graffiti will be done on walls of shipping containers with spray paint cans with special tips and markers or other approvedmethods. No glass scratching is allowed. Nothing that would damage the property is allowed and if performed will be disqualified.

Only original works of art will be allowed.

Entries containing discriminatory content, gang names, or insignia will be disqualified.

No MLB, NFL, NBA, or NHL team logos are allowed

Critera for judging

Overall look feel and design

Color -Judges will be looking to see how well the artist used color to make their pieces.

Originality - Judges are looking for something new and different. The artist's style must be unique.

Technique -This is where we consider the artist can take control. What the artist does with technique will set their piece apart from the rest.







