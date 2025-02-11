Liga Mexicana Will Land in Bakersfield on April 4 and 5

Bravos de Leon and Charros Jalisco of Liga Mexicana will play two games at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California on April 5 at 6:30 PM and April 6 at 1:00 PM.

Reserved Tickets are for sale for $30, $20 and $10 at https://www.BakersfieldTrainRobbers.com

The Charros de Jalisco are a professional baseball team who compete in both the Mexican League and the Mexican Pacific League, based in Zapopan, Jalisco, in the Guadalajara metropolitan area. Their home ballpark is Estadio Panamericano, which has a capacity of 16,500 people.

The Bravos de Leon are a professional baseball team in the Mexican League based in Leon, Guanajuato, Mexico.

