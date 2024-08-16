Sam LiVecchi Returns to Binghamton

August 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are excited to announce the signing of goaltender, Sam LiVecchi, for the 2024-25 season. LiVecchi returns to Binghamton after finishing last season with the Elmira River Sharks.

Sam is a 22-year-old goalie from Rochester, NY. In his rookie season, LiVecchi appeared in 15 games, with a record of 8-4-1. During his time with the Black Bears, LiVecchi won his first six starts, and finished his tenure with a .893 SV% and a 3.55 GAA.

With LiVecchi signed, the Black Bears have returned all three goaltenders that started a game last season. (McAnanama, Egbert)

Welcome back to Binghamton, Sam!

