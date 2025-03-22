Sam LeClair Leads Philly with Trick
March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Sam LeClair scored some nifty goals, leading the Philadelphia Wings with a hat trick, though the Wings fell 15-8 to Toronto.
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025
- A Defensive Affair - Philadelphia Wings
- Bandits Fall 11-10 in Overtime to FireWolves - Buffalo Bandits
- Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Swarm - Vancouver Warriors
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Filling the Arena and Finding Success, the FireWolves Have Their Eyes on the Playoffs - Albany FireWolves
- Albany FireWolves Face the Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals Rematch - Albany FireWolves
- Bandits Visit Albany on Second Half of Back-To-Back - Buffalo Bandits
- Albany FireWolves Sign 12-Year-Old Lucas Polsinelli to a One-Day Contract - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- A Defensive Affair
- Philadelphia Wings to Host 92.5 XTU Country Night Presented by New Trail Brewing
- Philadelphia Wings to Celebrate Wingston's Birthday, Presented by Doc Bresler's Cavity Busters
- The Philadelphia Wings and Albany FireWolves Went Toe-To-Toe
- Wings Fall to FireWolves