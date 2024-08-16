Sam Kappell Commits to Minnesota State

August 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols organization would like to congratulate Sam Kappell on his commitment to Minnesota State University, which he announced on Thursday afternoon.

Sam Kappell was selected number one overall in the 2023 USHL Phase I Draft by Madison. In his first season in the USHL, Sam Kappell recorded ten points in 34 games including scoring his first goal in his first game.

Kappell will join former Capitols head coach, Luke Strand, who is now the head coach of the Mavericks. He will also join his coach for his team prior to joining Madison, Notre Dame Academy, Corey McCracken, who is an assistant on Strand's coaching staff.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from August 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.