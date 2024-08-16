Andrew Rush Named Phantoms Head Equipment Manager

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have hired Andrew Rush as the team's Head Equipment Manager. Rush comes to the Phantoms from the Colorado Grit in the North American Hockey League where he spent the 2023-2024 season. Rush will oversee all hockey equipment purchasing, inventory, repairs, and maintenance for the Phantoms' equipment department.

Prior to his time working with the Grit, Rush spent the 2022-2023 USHL season with the Waterloo Blackhawks as a Game Nights Operations Intern. Rush is a graduate of Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa, where he was a member of the Men's Golf team and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration. Rush's father, Robert Rush, currently holds the position of "Equipment Specialist" for the United States Air Force Academy's hockey program.

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28th and will hit the road for two away pre-season series vs Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to heading to Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic on September 18th and 19th.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18th vs the Lincoln Stars at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

