Phantoms Add Alex Theodore

August 16, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Forward Alex Theodore

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms have added 2008-born, left shot forward, Alex Theodore to the team's affiliate list. Theodore, a 6'2" 175-pound left winger, played for the Neponset Valley River Rats and Phillips Exeter Academy in 2023-2024 and the season with 22 goals and 18 assists for 40 points in 60 games.

"Alex is a big power forward who excels along the walls and down low. He's growing as a player everyday as he has a high drive to get better," said Phantoms Assistant General Manager Jeff Cox. "He plays to his identity and is a presence as the net-front guy on the power play. He is extremely smart and makes the players around him better. We identified Alex as a player that we believe can turn into a player similar to Shane LaChance, who captained our 2023 Clark Cup Championship team in Youngstown. I look forward to continuing to watch Alex and know that he'll keep progressing on his journey to the USHL and beyond."

In a coinciding move, the Phantoms dropped the rights to Ethan Garden.

The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28th and will hit the road for two away pre-season series vs Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to heading to Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic on September 18th and 19th.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18th vs the Lincoln Stars at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

