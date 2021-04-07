Saltdogs Hire Brett Jodie as New Manager

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Lincoln Saltdogs have hired Brett Jodie as the club's ninth manager, the team has announced.

Jodie fills a vacancy left by James Frisbie after he was hired to join the Detroit Tigers big-league staff last month.

"I'm very excited to go from one wonderful organization to another outstanding organization," Jodie said. "The Saltdogs have such a great track record and it's an honor to be the manager. I'm just looking forward to coming in and being part of an organization that's well-run, well-organized, and successful."

Jodie, 44, has spent 13 years with the Somerset Patriots of the Atlantic League, including seven years as the club's manager from 2013-2019. Jodie won an Atlantic League championship in 2015 and made the playoffs in six of his seven seasons at the helm. In his managerial career, Jodie is 556-405 and has never had a losing season.

"Brett is the right manager for Lincoln," President/GM Charlie Meyer said. "We were very fortunate that he was available to us. Brett's extensive managerial experience in Independent Baseball and winning record will be a great fit for the Saltdogs organization as we go into our 20th season at Haymarket Park."

Jodie was a product of Lexington (SC) High School before he attended the University of South Carolina. After he was selected by the New York Yankees in the sixth round of the 1998 MLB Draft, Jodie reached the big leagues in 2001. As a 24-year-old, Jodie made eight appearances and started in three games - one with the Yankees and seven with the San Diego Padres.

Jodie will be the ninth manager in Saltdogs history, though he takes over for James Frisbie before Frisbie ever got to manage a game. Frisbie was hired in November 2019 and did not manage last year after the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jodie also enjoyed a lengthy career in minor league baseball that culminated with two seasons as a player with Somerset in 2003 and 2005. He's been coaching baseball ever since he retired as a player.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! Stay tuned for more information regarding tickets and promotions for the upcoming year.

