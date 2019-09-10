Salt Lake Bees Release 2020 Schedule

September 10, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees released their 2020 schedule today. The team begins the Pacific Coast League regular by hosting the El Paso Chihuahuas at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday, April 9.

The 140-game schedule takes place over 152 days starting on April 9 and finishing on Monday, Sept. 7 in Las Vegas. The Bees will play 12 homestands at Smith's Ballpark during the season with 22 games on Friday or Saturday night. Smith's Ballpark will host holiday home games on Mother's Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Pioneer Day during the season.

Salt Lake will face conference rivals Albuquerque, El Paso, Fresno, Las Vegas, Reno, Sacramento and Tacoma for 16-games each with eight games at home and eight on the road. In cross conference play the Bees host Iowa, Memphis, Nashville and Omaha this season while traveling to Oklahoma City, Round Rock, San Antonio and Wichita.

The 2020 season will be the Bees 20th season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The entire schedule can be found at www.slbees.com. Game times, fireworks nights and promotions will be announced this winter.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.