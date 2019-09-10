River Cats Take on Round Rock for PCL Championship

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats punched their ticket to the next round of the 2019 Triple-A postseason on Sunday, defeating the Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics) in a decisive game five of the Pacific Conference Playoff. The series win earned the River Cats an incredible seventh conference title, and the club will now take on the Round Rock Express (Houston Astros) in a best-of-five, Pacific Coast League Championship Series beginning Tuesday, September 10 at Raley Field in West Sacramento.

The River Cats have now reached the PCL Championship Series seven times in their 20-year history, which includes four PCL titles (2003, 2004, 2007, and 2008). With this year's appearance, the club is back in the Championship Series for the first time since 2011 when they lost to the Omaha Storm Chasers. Going back further, the last time a San Francisco Giants' Triple-A team claimed a PCL Championship was in 1977 (Phoenix Giants). The Express will be making their third appearance in the Championship Series, and first since 2015. They have not won a league title in their franchise's 20-year history.

Championship baseball has returned to Raley Field, and fans will once again have the opportunity to experience the excitement when the PCL Championship Series gets under way with Games 1 and 2 on Tuesday, September 10 and Wednesday, September 11 in West Sacramento. Both games have a scheduled first pitch of 6:35 p.m., and will feature a final round of fan-favorite promotions Toyota Family Value Tuesday ($1 hot dogs!) and Wet Nose Wednesday (bring your dog!). The series will shift to Dell Diamond in Round Rock, TX for Game 3 on Friday, September 13. Games 4 and 5 this weekend (if necessary) will also be hosted by the Express.

The winner of the Pacific Coast League Championship Series will face off with the winner of the International League Governors' Cup Finals between the Durham Bulls (Tampa Bay Rays) and the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Indians) in the 14th annual Triple-A National Championship Game on Tuesday, September 17 at AutoZone Park in Memphis, TN.

Tickets are still available for the final two River Cats games of 2019 and can be purchased online at rivercats.com or by visiting the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office at Raley Field. Fans with questions regarding tickets are encouraged to call (916) 371-HITS (4487) or email tickets@rivercats.com,

