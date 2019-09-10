Las Vegas Aviators Launch New Hispanic Social Media Channels; Social Push in Partnership with HCI Advertising

Las Vegas, NV The Las Vegas Aviators are pleased to announce the launch of new Hispanic social media channels. The creation of the new Instagram and Facebook channels - @lvaviadores and Los Aviadores de Las Vegas - are in partnership with HCI Advertising.

The new channels are now active and will play a large part in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month which starts September 15.

"Connecting with the Hispanic and Latino Community has been something that we have been working on along with Minor League Baseball," stated Chuck Johnson, General Manager and VP of Sales and Marketing for Las Vegas Aviators. "We've seen an increase in our Hispanic fan base which is proof positive that we are continuing to resonate with this audience. Launching a robust Hispanic social media platform allows us better connectivity and interaction with our Hispanic fans. It's a great addition and one we are excited to debut."

In addition to paying homage to Hispanic Heritage Month, Las Vegas Ballpark® is hosting Mexican Baseball Fiesta Sept. 20-21, making this addition even more timely with Hispanic fans. This further connects to the Las Vegas Aviators' alternate persona, Reyes de Plata (Silver Kings), an original concept derived through Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion which was specifically created to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with our Hispanic / Latino community. The Aviators play as Reyes de Plata on Tuesday Nights during the season.

"This is a great addition and will continue to engrain them in the Hispanic culture," stated Arturo Castro, Jr., Senior VP, HCI. "HCI is pleased to partner with the Aviators on this integration and looks forward to continuing to brand Los Aviadores de Las Vegas to the Hispanic market."

For more on Los Aviadores de Las Vegas, go give them a follow or visit www.aviatorslv.com.

