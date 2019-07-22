Saints Hand RedHawks First Sweep of Season with 10-3 Win

FARGO, ND - After going over a month without losing a series, the RedHawks were handed their first sweep of the year after St. Paul picked up a 10-3 win over Fargo-Moorhead in front of 2,900 fans on Sunday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Devan Ahart got the scoring started early for the RedHawks by grounding out and driving Tim Colwell in from third base after his one-out triple in the bottom of the first. The RedHawks would retain their one-run lead through the second inning and that's where St. Paul's offense took off with Chris Baker's two-run shot over the right field wall. The Saints tacked on two more unearned runs after an untimely error by Fargo-Moorhead's T.J. Bennett, putting the Saints on top 4-1. In the fourth inning, the Saints put up four more runs on a sacrifice fly and two RBI singles, extending their lead, 8-1. The Saints would add another run in the fifth inning, giving them an eight-run lead against the 'Hawks.

However, the RedHawks were able to get another run in the bottom of the fifth, when Yhoxian Medina scored on an error by the Saints' Troy Alexander and cutting St. Paul's lead back to seven. The RedHawks bullpen did their best to keep the Saints in check, and the Fargo-Moorhead offense attempted to start a rally late, the Saints bullpen shut the 'Hawks down, only allowing a single hit in their three innings of work, securing the series sweep and extending their division lead over the RedHawks to two games.

But the Saints would add another run in the sixth inning to push the lead back up to eight runs. Devan Ahart scored on Correlle Prime's RBI double in the bottom of the sixth, cutting the Saints' lead back to seven as they would go on to win 10-3. Jake Matthys (7-3) picked up the win for St. Paul as Taylor Bloye gets the loss and goes to 3-2 on the year.

Although the RedHawks lost, there were still some bright spots in today's game. Brent Jones tossed two innings of solid relief, allowing one hit, and striking out four batters, without issuing a walk. The Fargo-Moorhead bullpen also had a streak in the game where they eleven straight outs recorded were strikeouts.

With the loss tonight, Fargo-Moorhead (38-23) heads into the All-Star break with a half game lead over the Chicago Dogs (37-23) for second place in the North Division and trail St. Paul by two games. Following the All-Star game on Tuesday in St. Paul, the RedHawks will resume play on Wednesday, July 24 at Haymarket Park against the Lincoln Saltdogs (25-35).

