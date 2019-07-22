Fans at All-Star Monday, American Association All-Star Game Presented by CHS, Can Take Photos with Every Player Through Augmented Realtiy

July 22, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The top players in the American Association are at CHS Field for two days of dingers and All-Star celebrations. While they're partaking in the festivities on the field, fans can take a photo with their favorite group of players, at any point through a brand-new and unique Augmented Reality (AR) feature that the St. Paul Saints are rolling out during All-Star Monday, July 22 and the All-Star Game, presented by CHS, on Tuesday, July 23.

The Saints have always been on the cutting edge of entertainment at the ballpark and now they're taking it to the next level with a first-of-its-kind AR during the All-Star celebration. The Saints are partnering with Imagination Park to create a unique opportunity for fans to connect with the best talent in the league.

The SPIRE Home Run Porch will contain 17 activation points for fans to take photos with each teams group of All-Stars and each individual Saints player in the All-Star game. Just point your phone at the check-in image to enjoy a full-size image of your favorite All-Star or you can stand next to them and share with your friends & family.

Fans can download ImagineAR from the App Store or Google Play.

Imagination Park creates engaging and interactive holographic content delivered by its cloud-based augmented reality enterprise platforms. The Company provides augmented reality products for mobile phones and wearable headsets, as well as rapid deployment of AR solutions, without the need for developers, while integrating artificial intelligence (AI).

