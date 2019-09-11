Saints Are in the American Association Finals

With a comeback victory, the Saints are headed to the American Association Finals against the Sioux City Explorers! The first two games are in Sioux City today and Thursday. We will host game 3 at CHS Field this Saturday, and if necessary, games 4 and 5 on Sunday and Monday.

The team needs your support. Come out and cheer on the Saints to a championship!

Wednesday, September 11

Game 1: Saints @ Explorers | 7:10 PM | Mercy One Field

Thursday, September 12

Game 2: Saints @ Explorers | 7:10 PM | Mercy One Field

Saturday, September 14

Game 3: Saints vs. Explorers | 7:05 PM | CHS Field - Buy Tickets

Sunday, September 15

Game 4 (if necessary): Saints vs. Explorers | 5:05 PM | CHS Field

Monday, September 16

Game 5 (if necessary): Saints vs. Explorers | 7:05 PM | CHS Field

