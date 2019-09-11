Saints Are in the American Association Finals
September 11, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release
With a comeback victory, the Saints are headed to the American Association Finals against the Sioux City Explorers! The first two games are in Sioux City today and Thursday. We will host game 3 at CHS Field this Saturday, and if necessary, games 4 and 5 on Sunday and Monday.
The team needs your support. Come out and cheer on the Saints to a championship!
Wednesday, September 11
Game 1: Saints @ Explorers | 7:10 PM | Mercy One Field
Thursday, September 12
Game 2: Saints @ Explorers | 7:10 PM | Mercy One Field
Saturday, September 14
Game 3: Saints vs. Explorers | 7:05 PM | CHS Field - Buy Tickets
Sunday, September 15
Game 4 (if necessary): Saints vs. Explorers | 5:05 PM | CHS Field
Monday, September 16
Game 5 (if necessary): Saints vs. Explorers | 7:05 PM | CHS Field
