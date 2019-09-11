American Association Game Recap

St. Paul 9, Fargo-Moorhead 7-Box Score

The St. Paul Saints topped the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 9-7 Wednesday in Game 5 of the North Divsion Championship Series to advance to the American Association Finals.

The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks jumped out to a 5-0 lead with a five-hit inning that included a run scored on a wild pitch, an RBI single by CF Devan Ahart, an RBI double by 3B Leo Pina, and a two-run single by 2B Carlos Garcia.

The Saints tied the game with a five-run inning of their own in the bottom of the sixth. In the frame, DH Brady Shoemaker hit a solo home run, 3B Chesny Young hit an RBI single, and SS Chris Baker hit a three-run home run.

Fargo-Moorhead took a 7-5 lead in the top of the eighth on a two-run home run by Pina. However, St. Paul would bring the game to its final score in the following frame with 2B Josh Allen scoring on a wild pitch, two runner's scoring on an error, and one run scoring on a sac-fly by Shoemaker.

St. Paul used five pitchers in the win. RHP Karch Kowalczyk was awarded the win and RHP Tanner Kiest was awarded the save.

The RedHawks used six pitchers in the loss. RHP Geooff Broussard was tabbed with the loss.

The Saints will move on to face the Sioux City Explorers in the American Association Finals. Game 1 is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

