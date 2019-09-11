Finals Tickets Now on Sale

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints won a thrilling North Division Championship Series, coming back from down 0-2 and winning the final three games at home, including Game 5's epic comeback from 5-0 down. By virtue of having the best record in the American Association, the Saints will have home field advantage in the American Association Finals. The Saints open up the Finals against the Sioux City Explorers at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park in Sioux City, IA with Games 1 and 2 slated for Wednesday and Thursday. The Saints will host Game 3 and, if necessary, Games 4 and 5 at CHS Field.

Game 3 will take place on Saturday, September 14 at 7:05 p.m. Tickets for Game 3 are available now and can be purchased at saintsbaseball.com. They can also be purchased by visiting the Saints Box office at CHS Field at 360 Broadway Street, or by calling (651) 644-6659. Box Office hours are 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and will open up at 10:00 a.m. on the day of Game 3, September 14.

The schedule for the American Association Finals is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, September 11 @ Sioux City Explorers, 7:12 p.m.

Game 2: Thursday, September 12 @ Sioux City Explorers, 7:12 p.m.

Game 3: Saturday, September 14 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 (if nec.): Sunday, September 15 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 5:05 p.m.

Game 5 (if nec.): Monday, September 16 vs. Sioux City Explorers, 7:05 p.m.

Ticket prices for the finals are the same as the regular season: $5 for berm seating (available only on day of game in person at the box office), $6 for bleacher seats, $12 for the drink rail, $14 for outfield reserved, $16 for infield reserved and $18 for home plate reserved. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

