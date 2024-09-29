Saints Add Goaltender to Roster

DUBUQUE, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints have added goaltender Jan Špunar to their active roster.

Špunar spent the last two seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the WHL, appearing in 66 total games over the pair of seasons. With Portland, Špunar won 42 of his 59 decisions and earned a point in 46 of his appearances.

Overall, he logged a .910 save percentage and a 2.35 goals against average. Last season, Špunar improved from his first season in the WHL, lifting his save percentage from .908 to .913 in 35 games. Špunar recorded a 25-6-2 record last season.

"Jan brings a wealth of high-level junior experience at both the International and WHL levels to our locker room," said general manager Trevor Edwards. "He instantly elevates the internal competition level in goal for us, which is always a positive. We are excited to welcome him to Dubuque."

In 33 games for Czechia's U20 international team, the 6-3, 198 goaltender logged a .911 save percentage. Špunar rose to the occasion in the playoffs for Portland last season as well, posting a .914 save percentage over 18 playoff games.

Špunar's stellar season led him to the opportunity to participate in the Florida Panthers rookie camp this season. He will join Dylan Johnson and Liam Beerman in the Saints goaltending group.

