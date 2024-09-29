Gadzhiev Stops 34 in Shutout 1-0 Win Over Madison

September 29, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







MIDDLETON, WI - This season it's felt like the Lumberjacks have had to jump over every hurdle in order to win a game. Friday night the Jacks lost in a shootout after firing 45 shots on net in Chicago. On Saturday night against Madison there was a similar vibe, but a 34 save shutout from Shikhabudtin Gadzhiev (Makhachkala, RUS) (1-1-0-0) led the way for a 1-0 win.

Both goalies made save after save to keep their teams alive through the 60-minute contest. Gadzhiev carried the majority of the load with 34 shots sent his way, but Madison's starter, Ajay White did his fair share with 27 saves on 34 shots fired by the Lumberjacks.

Special teams got plenty of action with 54 penalty minutes between the two teams. Each side picked up 8 penalties and had 4 power play opportunities, but the Lumberjacks held the advantage going a perfect 4/4 on the kill. The lone goal of the game came on the power play for Muskegon.

Almost 50 minutes into the game the Lumberjacks opened the scoring at the 7:26 mark of the third period. While on the power play Cooper Pierson (Zionsville, IN) sent the puck from the far side wall to the top of the blue line for Cameron Aucoin (Hinsdale, IL). While taking a step towards the net Aucoin fired a shot on goal that produced a rebound off the pad of White. Vaclav Nestrasil (Praha, CZE) was at the top of the crease waiting for an opportunity at the puck and while he didn't score, he did push the puck to the far post where Davis Borozinksis (Liepaja, LAT) was standing. Borozinskis tapped the puck across the goal line for his second goal of the season. Both of which on the power play.

With the win the Lumberjacks put their first game in the win column this season. Next week the Lumberjacks travel to Geneva, IL for a single game against the Chicago Steel on October, 5th. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:05 pm ET and can be found on the official live stream partner of the USHL, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.

