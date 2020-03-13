Sahlen Field to Remain Temporarily Closed

Bisons fans,

Like you, we have been monitoring the coronavirus situation very closely and want to further communicate to you the following update from Sahlen Field.

Effective starting Saturday, March 14, the Buffalo Bisons front office, ticket office, Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant and the Batter's Box Gift Shop will remain closed for the time being.

We encourage all Bisons fans and our great partners in baseball and in business to continue to reach out to us with any questions or concerns you may have over the coming days. You may reach any member of the Bisons front office staff by:

- Front Office inquiries: (716) 846-2000

- Ticket, Ticket Pack & Group inquiries: (716) 843-4373

- Restaurant inquiries: (716) 846-2100

- Gift Shop inquires: (716) 846-2222

We also encourage all fans to visit Bisons.com and our social media channels (@BuffaloBisons) for the most up-to-date information regarding additional changes.

Thank you for your support!

