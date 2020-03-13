Baseball's Back Bash Postponed, American Legion Welcome Home Dinner Canceled

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings have postponed or canceled several key events leading up to the opening of the season due to coronavirus concerns.

The Baseball's Back Bash, scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been postponed. The event is typically the first opportunity for Season Seats to be picked up, and celebrates both the opening of the Ticket Office and the unveiling of new merchandise. The hope is for the Bash to be rescheduled, but will depend on the amount of lead time available prior to the 2020 season opening. In the event that the Bash does not take place, the Ticket Office opening and Season Seat pickup date will be communicated once Opening Day is announced. Pickups will be communicated directly to individuals and businesses affected by their account representative.

The American Legion's 92nd Annual Welcome Home Dinner, which was set for Tuesday, April 7, has been canceled. Fans who purchased tickets will receive a refund directly from American Legion Dinner Chairman Rene Vanmulen.

Fans who have already purchased single-game tickets are kindly asked to remain patient. Once there is more clarity as to the number of games impacted, a policy for ticket exchanges and credits will be announced.

For the safety of the fans and staff, the Red Wings Front Office and Team Store will be closed to the public beginning Saturday, March 14 until further notice. Fans interested in purchasing tickets or merchandise are encouraged to do so at RedWingsBaseball.com. Please monitor Red Wings social media channels and RedWingsBaseball.com for the most up-to-date information regarding additional changes.

The Red Wings wish everyone good health, and thank everyone for their patience and patronage.

If fans have any questions, please email Info@RedWingsBaseball.com.

