A Letter to Our Fans

March 13, 2020 - International League (IL) - Pawtucket Red Sox News Release





Dear Members of the PawSox' Family of Fans,

We hope you and your loved ones are healthy and resilient as, together, we experience a phenomenon that most of us have never encountered. We thank you for bearing with us as we follow the lead of Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, and our community leaders through unchartered waters.

We trust you share our view that we would love nothing more than to resume our normality, when we rely upon institutions of sports and entertainment to foster their wonderful sense of community. It's unthinkable to many of us that we would see a suspension of baseball, basketball, hockey, soccer, and Broadway. It's unimaginable that we would see a March without Madness, a school year without students in classes, and a disruption of our lifestyle so pervasive and profound. We long for people young and old to gather together to experience the joys, pleasures, and freedom we appreciate now more than ever.

All of us with the Pawtucket Red Sox are eager to present a memorable season for you. We continue to work together each day to ensure that we are prepared to welcome you.

We were already planning our most ambitious promotional schedule, with something special at every game-from bobbleheads to fireworks to visits from beloved stars. Now we are adding the elements that reassure you that your summer home, McCoy Stadium, is safe and clean. We are increasing your number of hand sanitizers, increasing our cleaning staff, and exploring cutting edge cleaning technologies. You deserve a wonderful 50th Anniversary season of PawSox Baseball, from inspiring sunrises to glorious sunsets. We are committed to giving you extraordinary experiences.

The delay of baseball is the delay of spring-and it reminds us of the famous quotation by Hall of Famer Rogers Hornsby:

People ask me what I do in winter when there's no baseball.

I'll tell you what I do.

I stare out the window and wait for spring.

For now, we sit by our windows and wait for the health and renewal represented by spring. As we do, please know that our staff members are available to you now, and everyday, to keep in touch, and to make sure you have the latest information (you may get personal responses from info@pawsox.com). When this fog clears and the sun shines once again, we seek to welcome you with open arms, as we sing, "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," and most poignantly, "Take me out with the crowd."

Sincerely,

Dr. Charles A. Steinberg

President

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 13, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.